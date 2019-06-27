Wimbledon qualifying: Cori Gauff makes history in qualifying aged 15

Gauff won the French Open girls title in 2018

American Cori Gauff has at 15 years and 122 days become the youngest player to qualify for the main Wimbledon draw since the Open era began in 1968.

Gauff, ranked 301, beat Belgium's world 129 Greet Minnen 6-1 6-1 in the final round of qualifying.

The night before the match the youngster took a science test for her school back in Florida.

Gauff will be the first 15-year-old in the main draw since Britain's Laura Robson in 2009.

"I knew I was the underdog and I was just enjoying it," she said after her third straight set victory at Roehampton. "I had no expectations really."

The teenager reached the US Open girls' final aged 13 in 2017, and a year later won the French Open girls' singles title.

She said she was inspired to play tennis by 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams.

"Serena is the reason why I play tennis and why my dad decided to get me a racquet," she said.

"Obviously, I don't care who I play. I'm just happy to be in the draw but I would love to share the court with Serena."

Gauff, who received a wildcard for qualifying, has played at the All England Club before as a junior.

"Playing against the top players in the world will be a different feel," she said. "[My first memories] were of watching Serena playing at Wimbledon and she won, though I don't remember which year, she has won so many times."

Broady and Murray fail to make main draw

British number eight Liam Broady missed out a place in the main draw of Wimbledon after losing 3-6 0-6 6-2 6-4 6-3 to Frenchman Gregoire Barrere in the final round of qualifying.

He had been two sets up after 50 minutes against Barrere, ranked 170 places higher at 117 in the world.

Broady's best run at Wimbledon was reaching the second round in 2015.

In women's qualifying, Britain's Samantha Murray lost 4-6 6-2 3-6 to Spain's Paula Badosa.

Germany's 2013 Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki also failed to make the main draw after she lost 0-6 6-4 6-4 to Lesley Kerkhove of the Netherlands.