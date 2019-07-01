Wimbledon 2019: Heather Watson through to second round

Media playback is not supported on this device Best shots as Heather Watson beats Caty McNally

Wimbledon 2019 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 1-14 July

British number two Heather Watson made her experience count in a victory over Caty McNally that put her into the second round at Wimbledon.

The 27-year-old saved two set points in the first set before triumphing 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 against the 17-year-old American qualifier.

Watson faces 20th seed Anett Kontaveit or American Shelby Rogers next.

British men's number one Kyle Edmund opens his campaign against Spain's Jaume Munar later on Monday.

Watson, appearing in the main draw at Wimbledon for the 10th year in a row, came into the championships on the back of first-round exits at the grass-court events in Nottingham, Birmingham and Eastbourne.

She made a shaky start here, going 3-1 behind in the opening set before winning three games in a row to draw level.

There were eight breaks of serve in the first set and Watson made a desperate challenge on a McNally serve at 30-15 and 6-5 that the replay showed was well in and gave the American two set points.

But Watson unleashed a fantastic forehand down the line to save the first one and forced the American into a forehand error to save the second. To the delight of a packed court 12, she never looked back.

Another netted forehand by McNally sent it to a tie-break, which a pumped-up Watson raced through.

She kept up the momentum to go 5-1 up in the second, the only wobble coming when she needed four match points to wrap up the victory.

Watson has reached the third round three times here and won the mixed doubles title with Henri Kontinen in 2016.

She is one of four Britons in the women's singles draw, with Johanna Konta, Katie Swan and Harriet Dart playing their first-round matches on Tuesday.