Novak Djokovic starts Wimbledon 2019 title defence by beating Philipp Kohlschreiber

Wimbledon 2019 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 1-14 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details

Top seed Novak Djokovic started his defence of the Wimbledon men's title by beating Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in straight sets as the pair opened up the tournament on Centre Court.

Inside the 15,000-seater arena, the 32-year-old Serb was never in serious trouble in a 6-3 7-5 6-3 win.

Djokovic is aiming for a fifth Wimbledon title and a 16th Grand Slam.

The world number one will play American Denis Kudla, who beat Tunisian Malek Jaziri, in the second round.

More to follow.