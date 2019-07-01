Wimbledon 2019: Simona Halep wins despite injury setback

Media playback is not supported on this device Halep seals victory with 'brilliant' match point

Former world number one Simona Halep overcame injury and saved a set point to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4 7-5 and reach round two at Wimbledon.

The 2018 French Open champion needed strapping to her ankle after slipping in the 10th game of the opening set.

She was 5-2 down in the next and faced set point in game 10 before sealing victory against the world number 36.

Regarding the injury, Halep told BBC Sport: "It could be an issue but I hope not. I need treatment now."

She added: "I'm really happy I could win this match.

"Always the first match of the tournament is going to be difficult. I knew she was playing great. I stayed focused and fought to the end."

Halep's next opponent is Romanian compatriot Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Elsewhere, world number three and recent Eastbourne champion Karolina Pliskova booked her place in the second round with a 6-2 7-6 (7-4) win over China's Zhu Lin.

Pliskova, who has yet to venture past the fourth round at SW19, said: "I think you can play well in Eastbourne, and this grass can be just little bit different. It can be longer, slower, faster, whatever.

"Doesn't mean that [because] I played well in Eastbourne that I have to play well here."

There was a small shock in the women's singles on the opening day as Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova, a semi-finalist in 2017, recorded a 6-2 6-4 victory over 10th seed Aryna Sabalenka. It was the Belarus player's second successive loss in the first round.

Eighth seed Elina Svitolina is also into the second round with a 7-5 6-0 victory over Australia's Daria Gavrilova.