Wimbledon 2019: Naomi Osaka stunned by Yulia Putintseva in first round

Yulia Putintseva has failed to go beyond the second round at Wimbledon in her previous five attempts

Second seed Naomi Osaka has been dumped out of Wimbledon in the first round, losing 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 to Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

Japan's Osaka, the US and Australian Open champion, has suffered a dip in form in recent months and struggled throughout her match on Centre Court.

She was 3-1 up before she was broken back and edged out in the tie-break.

Osaka was then broken in the fifth and seventh games before her 38th unforced error gave the world number 39 victory.

More to follow.