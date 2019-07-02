Evan Hoyt: Welshman set for Wimbledon senior bow in men's doubles

Evan Hoyt was born in Mexico in 1995 to a Welsh mother and American father

Evan Hoyt becomes the first senior Welsh tennis player to compete at Wimbledon since 2006 when he plays in the men's doubles on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old partners Luke Johnson against Spanish pair Fernando Verdasco and Pablo Andujar in the first round.

Hoyt's hopes of playing in the men's singles were dashed in qualifying, but he and Johnson were given a wildcard to enter the men's doubles.

Wales' Rebecca Llewellyn played in the women's singles and doubles in 2005.

She also went out in the first round of the women's doubles in 2006.

In 2011, Llanelli-bred Hoyt lost in the second round on his Junior Wimbledon debut before joining Rafael Nadal for a practice session.