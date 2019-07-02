Wimbledon: 2019: Britain's Dan Evans and Harriet Dart into second round

Media playback is not supported on this device Best five shots as Dart beats McHale

Wimbledon 2019 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 1-14 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details

Harriet Dart and Dan Evans led the British charge into the Wimbledon second round on a bumper day of matches for home players.

Dart, whose first set was watched by the Duchess of Cambridge on court 14, beat Christina McHale 4-6 6-4 6-4.

British number three Evans had a much more straightforward time in a 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 win over Federico Delbonis.

He will play 18th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili next after the Georgian beat James Ward in five sets.

Briton Ward led by two sets, but he allowed the world number 16 back into the match, growing frustrated as it swung away from his favour.

Basilashvili's 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-4 8-6 win means Ward has now failed to progress past the first round at SW19 since 2015.

There are 10 Britons in the singles draws here, with four into the second round so far after victories for Kyle Edmund and Heather Watson on Monday.

Dart gets royal seal of approval

Harriet Dart was watched by the Duchess of Cambridge (centre), Katie Boulter (left) and Anne Keothavong (right)

Dart's first set against McHale was watched by the Duchess of Cambridge, who sat alongside Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong and injured British player Katie Boulter.

Whether it was the pressure of the extra attention - from both the royal eyes on her and the many extra photographers' lenses on the court - or simply first-match nerves, Dart endured a frustrating opening set.

The 22-year-old failed to convert all five of her break points and produced 21 unforced errors to hand the first set to the 27-year-old American and leave herself shaking her head at the changeover.

The VIPs left court 14 at the end of the set and from then on Dart seemed to settle into her stride more, cutting out her mistakes and coming to the net more often and winning points from there.

There were seven breaks of serve in the final set, with Dart eventually sealing victory when McHale fired into the net.

Dart, who had never been past the first round at Wimbledon, will face 2017 champion Garbine Muguruza or Brazilian world number 121 Beatriz Haddad Maia next.

Dart's compatriot Katie Swan could not follow her into the second round though, losing 6-2 6-4 to Germany's Laura Siegemund.

Evans' grass-court form continues

Dan Evans continued his fine form on grass against Argentina's Delbonis.

Evans, who won at Surbiton and Nottingham last month, cruised through the opening set, breaking his opponent's serve at the first time of asking.

The second set proved a much tighter affair with both holding serve throughout, resulting in a tie-break in which Evans went 6-1 up but needed six set points to wrap it up.

In the final set, it went with serve until Evans broke Delbonis to go 5-3 ahead, taking victory on his first match point in two hours and 16 minutes.