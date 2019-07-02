Wimbledon 2019: Nick Kyrgios entertains in five-set win over Jordan Thompson

Media playback is not supported on this device Wimbledon 2019: Nick Kyrgios goes through after beating countryman Jordan Thompson

Nick Kyrgios came through a five-set tussle with fellow Australian Jordan Thompson to set up a potential second-round meeting with Rafael Nadal.

It was a theatrical display from the eccentric 24-year-old, who played shots through his legs, served underarm, joked with fans and slumped on the net.

Kyrgios, the world number 43, eventually won 7-6 (7-4) 3-6 7-6 (12-10) 0-6 6-1 in three hours 26 minutes.

Third seed Nadal faces Japan's Yuichi Sugita later on Tuesday at Wimbledon.

Nadal lost to Kyrgios four months ago in Acapulco, with the Spaniard accusing him of "lacking respect" while Kyrgios described the world number two as "salty".

Kyrgios and Thompson have known each other since the age of eight, but the latter looked increasingly frustrated by his compatriot's unpredictable antics.

Kyrgios lay on the grass after an exchange in the first set, received a code violation for whacking a ball out of court and entertained with his range of shot selections on court three.

At set point in the third, with the match poised at one set each, he chose to serve underarm and was then taken to a tie-break, which lasted 19 minutes before he eventually won it on his eighth set point.

But Kyrgios gave up the fourth set in just 18 minutes, losing a set to love for the first time at a Grand Slam as he won just five points throughout.

The former world number 13, who shocked Nadal on his way to reaching the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in 2014, then upped his game to twice break Thompson in the decider and reach the second round at a major for the first time this year.

Meanwhile, Australian Bernard Tomic was on court for less than an hour as he was dumped out in straight sets by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

The 34-year-old Frenchman, a two-time Wimbledon semi-finalist, served 21 aces on his way to winning 6-2 6-1 6-4 in 58 minutes.