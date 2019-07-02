Wimbledon 2019: Ashleigh Barty and Angelique Kerber into round two

Media playback is not supported on this device Wimbledon 2019: Watch as Women's champion Angelique Kerber beats Tatjana Maria to go through

World number one Ashleigh Barty and defending champion Angelique Kerber comfortably navigated their way into the Wimbledon second round with straight-set victories on Tuesday.

French Open champion Barty overcame Chinese world number 43 Zheng Saisai 6-4 6-2 and will now play Belgian Alison van Uytvanck.

Kerber saw off fellow German Tatjana Maria 6-4 6-3 on Centre Court.

She will face American world number 95 Lauren Davis in round two.

Barty said it felt "incredible but bizarre" to be playing at Wimbledon as world number one.

The Australian was broken once early in the first set against Zheng but otherwise seemed relaxed as she disposed of her opponent with a variety of slices and good approach play at the net.

The 23-year-old said: "The first round is always tough and it took a bit of time to get used to conditions on that beautiful court which I have a lot of happy memories on.

"It feels a bit bizarre actually but I'm trying to go about my business in the same way as I always have. You have to enjoy every minute when you're playing at this beautiful tournament."

World number five Kerber has been in good form on grass coming into Wimbledon having reached the semi-finals in Mallorca before reaching the final at Eastbourne where she was beaten by Karolina Pliskova.

The German said: "Coming back here, walking out on Centre Court is really special and there was a lot of emotion and memories. It's amazing to be back."

Elsewhere, ninth seed Sloane Stephens beat Swiss Timea Bacsinszky 6-2 6-4 to set up a second-round meeting with China's Yafan Wang.