Roger Federer survives Wimbledon 2019 scare against debutant Lloyd Harris

From the section

Federer has reached the Wimbledon second round for the 17th consecutive year

Wimbledon 2019 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 1-14 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details

Eight-time champion Roger Federer survived a first-set scare to see off South African debutant Lloyd Harris and reach the Wimbledon second round.

Federer, 37, moved through the gears to win 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 on Centre Court.

After Harris left the crowd stunned by taking the opener, Federer began to find his rhythm and rattled off victory in one hour and 50 minutes.

The Swiss, aiming for a record-extending ninth men's title, could face Britain's Jay Clarke next.

Clarke, 20, is out on court against American Noah Rubin, with a prize of meeting against the 20-time Grand Slam champion awaiting.

More to follow.