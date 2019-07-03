Andy Murray and Serena Williams learn Wimbledon 2019 mixed doubles opponents

Murray and Williams won their respective Wimbledon singles titles in 2016

Andy Murray and Serena Williams' highly-anticipated partnership in the Wimbledon mixed doubles will begin against Germany's Andreas Mies and Chile's Alexa Guarachi.

Britain's Murray, 32, will play with the American great as he continues his recovery from major hip surgery.

Briton Jay Clarke will partner 15-year-old American Cori Gauff, who beat Venus Williams in the singles.

Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands face GB's Joe Salisbury and Katy Dunne.

Jamie Murray and the American start on the opposite side of the draw to Andy Murray and Serena Williams, meaning the brothers could only meet in this competition in the final.

Clarke reached the semi-finals with fellow Briton Harriet Dart last year, where they lost to eventual runners-up Jamie Murray and Victoria Azarenka.

He and Gauff face Sweden's Robert Lindstedt and Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko.

Welshman Evan Hoyt will also play with fellow Briton Eden Silva against India's Leander Paes and Australian Samantha Stosur.

Another eye-catching partnership sees Venus Williams, a six-time doubles winner at Wimbledon, link up with Frances Tiafoe.

The American pair, in the same half as Andy Murray and Serena Williams, open against British wildcards Scott Clayton and Sarah Beth Grey.

The mixed doubles begins on Thursday, with Murray and Williams expected to play their opening match on Friday.

Partnership offers another chance for more Wimbledon glory?

For two-time singles champion Andy Murray, the high-profile partnership with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams represents another chance to win a Wimbledon title, this time less than six months after having serious hip surgery.

The 32-year-old Scot feared a hip resurfacing operation might signal the end of his career, yet returned to competitive action in the doubles at Queen's last month.

The former world number one, who decided playing doubles was the best option for the first stage of his comeback, went on to win the Queen's title alongside Spain's Feliciano Lopez.

At Wimbledon Murray will partner Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert, a doubles expert who has won all four Grand Slam titles, in the men's event.

Murray approached several players as he also looked to play in the mixed, including world number one Ashleigh Barty, before linking up with 37-year-old Williams, who has won seven doubles titles at Wimbledon.

The American's playing time has been limited by a knee injury this year, but she beat Giulia Gatto-Monticone in the first round of the singles on Tuesday.

Murray played mixed doubles at Wimbledon in 2006 where he teamed up with Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens and reached the second round.

He was also a silver medallist with Laura Robson at the London 2012 Olympics which were played at the All England Club.

Williams has won two mixed doubles Grand Slam titles, having partnered Max Mirnyi to win Wimbledon and the US Open in 1998.

Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, while Murray has three victories to his name

