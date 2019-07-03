Wimbledon 2019: Heather Watson loses in second round

Heather Watson had been hoping to reach the third round at Wimbledon for a fourth time

British number two Heather Watson was outclassed by 20th seed Anett Kontaveit in the Wimbledon second round.

The 27-year-old pushed the Estonian hard in the first set before succumbing 7-5 6-1 on Court One.

With a gulf of more than 100 in the rankings, Watson could not match Kontaveit's consistency.

British men's number one and 30th seed Kyle Edmund faces Spaniard Fernando Verdasco for a place in the third round.

Watson's defeat leaves British number one Johanna Konta and Harriet Dart as the only home hopes left in the women's singles draw.

Gulf in rankings shows in Watson defeat

Kontaveit was always going to be a difficult opponent for world number 122 Watson, who had suffered first-round exits at her previous three grass-court events.

But the Briton started well in breezy conditions, breaking in the opening game and then holding before being pegged back for 2-2. They matched each other for the rest of the set before Kontaveit stepped up a gear at 5-5.

The Estonian won the next two games to love, with Watson hitting long to hand her the first set.

From then on Kontaveit was uncompromising. She went a double break up in the second and made Watson run around the court, capitalising when the Briton's errors crept in.

"It was really tough out there," Kontaveit told BBC television. "I think I started playing better and better, and was better with each point. I think at the beginning we were both pretty nervous."

Kontaveit, whose only WTA title was won on grass, will face Czech Karolina Muchova for a place in the third round.