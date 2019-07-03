Wimbledon 2019: Reilly Opelka knocks out former world number three Stanislas Wawrinka
Dates: 1-14 July
American Reilly Opelka overcame three-time Grand Slam winner Stanislas Wawrinka 7-5 3-6 4-6 6-4 8-6 to reach the third round of Wimbledon.
Ex-world number three Wawrinka had the upper hand against the 2015 boys' junior champion after three sets.
But 6ft 11in Opelka fought back with ferocious serving and broke the Swiss in the 14th game of the deciding set to win the three-hour match.
Opelka, 21, will play Robin Haase or Milos Raonic in the third round.
Belgian 21st seed David Goffin eased to a 6-2 6-4 6-3 victory over Frenchman Jeremy Chardy.
He will face promising Russian 11th seed Daniil Medvedev who defeated Australian Alexei Popyrin 6-7 (6-8) 6-1 6-4 6-4.