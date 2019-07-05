Andy Murray & Serena Williams match in Wimbledon mixed doubles postponed

Williams and Murray practised together for the first time earlier on Friday

Andy Murray and Serena Williams's highly anticipated match in the Wimbledon mixed doubles will not take place on Friday as originally thought.

The match was cancelled after 15-year-old American Coco Gauff fought back to take her singles match against Polona Hercog to a third set on Centre Court.

Britain's Murray and American Williams were due to play German Andreas Mies and Alexa Guarachi of Chile.

The match looks set to be played on Saturday instead.

Both players will face the prospect of two matches in one day, with Murray playing in the men's doubles and Williams in singles action.

Murray will play his second-round match alongside France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert not before 13:00 BST on court two.

Williams, going for an eighth singles title, opens on Court One at 13:00 against Germany's Julia Gorges in their third-round match.

The tantalising partnership between two of the sport's most high-profile stars has been one of the main talking points at Wimbledon since it was first mooted last week and then finally confirmed on Tuesday.

Anticipation was bubbling around the grounds all day - particularly on Centre Court, where many ticket holders felt confident they were going to see Murray and Williams in tandem.

That was despite the match not being assigned to a court, and not to be played before 17:30, as Wimbledon organisers waited until the picture became clearer on Centre and Court One before deciding where to stage it.

However, the scheduling of two shorter women's matches - Simona Halep's win against Victoria Azarenka and Gauff facing Slovenian Hercog - as second and third on Centre suggested the All England Club were hoping to showcase the blockbuster pairing on their 15,000-seater main arena.

That is how it looked to be playing out with Gauff trailing by a set and a break at 18:40, before she fought off two match points to take the match into a decider.

More to follow.