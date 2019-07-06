Wimbledon 2019: Evan Hoyt and Eden Silva reach mixed doubles third round

Evan Hoyt is enjoying his first taste of success at Wimbledon at senior level

Evan Hoyt and mixed doubles partner Eden Silva are through to the third round at Wimbledon after beating Divij Sharan and Yingying Duan on Saturday.

The British pair caused an upset by beating the 16th seeds 6-3 6-4.

Welshman Hoyt, 24, and Silva, 23, will next face Belgian Joran Vliegen and Saisai Zheng of China.

In the Boys' Singles, 18-year-old James Story from Cardiff beat the second seed Jonas Forejtek from the Czech Republic 6-4 7-6.

But North Wales' Morgan Cross, 17, lost 6-1 6-2 to Funa Kozaki of Japan in the first round of qualifying for the Girls' Singles.

Hoyt lost his first-round men's doubles match with partner Luke Johnson against Nicholas Monroe and Mischa Zverev.

But with mixed doubles partner Silva, Hoyt gained his first senior Wimbledon win by beating Leander Paes and Sam Stosur 6-4 2-6 6-4 in the first round.

Hoyt is the first Welsh player to win a match at Wimbledon since Sarah Loosemore in 1990.