Ashleigh Barty beaten at Wimbledon 2019 by Alison Riske

Alison Riske had previously not advanced further than the third round at Wimbledon

Australia's world number one Ashleigh Barty has been knocked out of Wimbledon, losing her fourth round match against American Alison Riske.

World number 55 Riske fought back from a set down to win 3-6 6-2 3-6 in one hour 36 minutes on court two to reach a first Grand Slam quarter-final.

French Open champion Barty, 23, had not dropped a set at the tournament.

Riske will face the winner of seven-time champion Serena Williams' match with Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro.

"I couldn't begin to say what it means to me. To have overcome the matches the way I have is what I'm most excited about," said Riske, 29.

"Getting to the quarter-finals is amazing but what's most exciting for me is the way I've been fighting.

"The grass definitely brings out the best in me. Hopefully it will rub off and happen in other places too. I think my game is just well-suited to it."

Barty set the early tone as she took the opening game with four successive aces, before a delightful sliced back-hand set up break-points as the Australian raced into a 4-1 lead.

Unshaken, Riske - who won the pair's only previous meeting in 2016 - brought the set back on serve, only for the world number one to take the final two games and pocket the opener in 32 minutes.

The American rallied in the second set, breaking Barty's faltering serve twice more as the momentum was swiftly stolen away from the Australian.

And, despite losing just 12 games in her opening three matches, Barty was unable to prevent a resurgent Riske continuing her best Wimbledon run as the American made a crucial break at 4-3 in the deciding set.

All four of Riske's matches have gone the distance, with other notable victories coming against 13th seed Belinda Bencic and 22nd seed Donna Vekic during her impressive run.

"I love being at Wimbledon. Today I told my fiance, 'I don't want Wimbledon to end'," said Riske.