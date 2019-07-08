Wimbledon 2019: Svitolina, Strycova and Zhang Shuai through to quarters

From the section

Elina Svitolina's previous best performance at Wimbledon was reaching the last 16 in 2017

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina moved into the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a 6-4 6-2 victory over Petra Martic.

The 24-year-old eighth seed had never reached the last eight at SW19 but won a tight opening set against the 21st seed from Croatia.

Martic, 28, received regular treatment in the second set for a thigh injury and Svitolina took full advantage.

Svitolina will now face the winner of Karolina Muchova and Karolina Pliskova in Tuesday's quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, Belgian 24th seed Elise Mertens served for the match against Czech Barbora Strycova but was eventually beaten 4-6 7-5 6-2.

The world number 54 will play Britain's Johanna Konta or Petra Kvitova in the last eight.

China's Zhang Shuai held off Ukrainian 19-year-old Dayana Yastremska 6-4 1-6 6-2 and will play Simona Halep or Coco Gauff next.