Wimbledon 2019: Svitolina, Strycova and Zhang Shuai through to quarters
|Wimbledon 2019 on the BBC
|Venue: All England Club Dates: 1-14 July
Venue: All England Club Dates: 1-14 July
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina moved into the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a 6-4 6-2 victory over Petra Martic.
The 24-year-old eighth seed had never reached the last eight at SW19 but won a tight opening set against the 21st seed from Croatia.
Martic, 28, received regular treatment in the second set for a thigh injury and Svitolina took full advantage.
Svitolina will now face the winner of Karolina Muchova and Karolina Pliskova in Tuesday's quarter-finals.
Elsewhere, Belgian 24th seed Elise Mertens served for the match against Czech Barbora Strycova but was eventually beaten 4-6 7-5 6-2.
The world number 54 will play Britain's Johanna Konta or Petra Kvitova in the last eight.
China's Zhang Shuai held off Ukrainian 19-year-old Dayana Yastremska 6-4 1-6 6-2 and will play Simona Halep or Coco Gauff next.