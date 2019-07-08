Rafael Nadal into Wimbledon 2019 quarter-finals with Joao Sousa win

Media playback is not supported on this device Nadal wins epic 20-shot rally in victory over Sousa

Third seed Rafael Nadal continued to breeze through the Wimbledon draw with a sharp three-set victory over Portugal's Joao Sousa in the last 16.

The 33-year-old Spaniard, only tested so far by second-round opponent Nick Kyrgios, eased to a 6-2 6-2 6-2 win.

The 18-time major winner will face an unseeded American - Sam Querrey or Tennys Sandgren - in the last eight.

Long-time rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic look to join Nadal there when they both play later on Monday.

Eight-time champion Federer, 37, meets Italian 17th seed Matteo Berrettini on Centre Court after British number one Johanna Konta's match, while defending champion Djokovic, 32, faces France's Ugo Humbert last on Court One.

"It was a good solid match, the second serve didn't work as well as two days ago, but the rest was very positive," Nadal told BBC Sport.

"I am happy to be where I am, the body is holding well and I'm playing some good tennis."

Nadal underlines title credentials

Nadal has struggled to go far at Wimbledon in recent years, with fitness issues and the demands of his favoured clay-court season taking their toll on the two-time champion.

A run to the semi-finals last year, where he lost to Djokovic, was the first time he had progressed past the last 16 since reaching the 2011 final.

The Majorcan, whose movement was sharp, underlined his credentials as one of the favourites with a clinical victory wrapped up in one hour and 45 minutes.

No outcome other than a comfortable Nadal win looked likely after he showed his intent by making a lightning start.

He broke twice to race into a 3-0 lead with only 10 minutes on the clock and little over a quarter of an hour later he was serving for the set.

Sousa, who had impressively beaten Croatia's 2017 finalist Marin Cilic and Britain's Dan Evans on his way to reaching the second week, lost half an opportunity when he pushed a forehand wide at 30-30 and was punished by a whipping backhand winner on set point.

More punishment came his way in the second set, Nadal breaking at the first attempt and again for a 5-2 lead, leaving even Sousa applauding.

Nadal broke twice more in the third set, first for a 2-1 lead after scrambling to hit a wonderful cross-court winner which left the Spaniard jumping in delight - and many on Centre Court to their feet - then again to leave him serving for the match.

By that point Sousa had little left to offer, Nadal holding to love and clinching victory with an ace out wide.

'A loud and clear message to the locker room' - analysis

Boris Becker, German three-time champion on BBC TV:

I was impressed with Federer on Saturday and the last two sets by Djokovic against Hurkacz. These three push each other. We will see how Roger and Novak get on later, but I think Rafa is just leading at the moment.

Nadal sent a loud and clear message to the locker room.

He looked awfully strong again, Sousa didn't have a chance. Every time he tried something new, Nadal had the answer.