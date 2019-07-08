Wimbledon 2019: Serena Williams fined for damaging match court

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch the best shots as Serena Williams blasts her way into the quarters

Serena Williams has been fined $10,000 (£7,988) for damaging one of the Wimbledon courts with her racquet.

The incident occurred during a practice session before this year's tournament at the All England Club.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion, 37, is playing just her sixth tournament of 2019 but beat Carla Suarez Navarro on Monday to reach the quarter-finals.

Italy's Fabio Fognini has been fined $3,000 (£2,396) after he said that Wimbledon should be bombed.

The 32-year-old made the outburst in his native tongue during his third-round loss to Tennys Sandgren on Saturday.

American Williams, seeded 11th, has been suffering from a knee injury this year.

She faces compatriot Alison Riske in the last eight after she upset world number one Ashleigh Barty.

Williams and partner Andy Murray are in the second round of the mixed doubles and are due to meet Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo on Tuesday.