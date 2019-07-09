Wimbledon 2019: Lionesses enjoy day out in Royal Box

The Lionesses were joined by head coach Phil Neville and the FA's head of women's football, Baroness Campbell

Swapping their football boots for high heels, England's Lionesses enjoyed a day to remember at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Perhaps it is a sign of the impact their run to the World Cup semi-final has had that they were invited as guests of honour in the Royal Box on Centre Court.

They had the disappointment of watching British number one Johanna Konta exit the women's singles, but were picked up by the arrival of SerAndy/Murena as they took on their second round tie.

Phil Neville, along with his wife Julie, was joined by the likes of Jill Scott, Karen Carney and Toni Duggan. So what did they get up to? Let's take a look.

Smile for the paparazzi! Georgia Stanway and Leah Williamson arrive at Wimbledon to be greeted by photographers

Demi Stokes, Karen Carney and Carly Telford paid a visit to the broadcast centre roof for a round of interviews upon their arrival. Here they are with Clare Balding.

Before they took their seats in the Royal Box, the Lionesses enjoyed a slap-up meal. Dame Kelly Holmes took her opportunity to get a photo - because why wouldn't you?

One for the photo album. Lucy Staniforth takes a Royal Box selfie with Demi Stokes.

Toni Duggan made the most of the Royal Box freebies as she sat next to defender Abbie McManus

Striker Duggan then grasped her opportunity for a selfie with Judy Murray. "Say strawberries!"

Despite experiencing a heatwave in France, midfielder Jill Scott still needed to cool down in the London sun