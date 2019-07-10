Andy Murray and Serena Williams' run in the Wimbledon mixed doubles ends

Media playback is not supported on this device 'MurRena' crash out in the third round - best shots

Andy Murray and Serena Williams' memorable Wimbledon run is over after they lost to top seeds Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar in the mixed doubles.

Britain's Murray, 32, and American Williams, 37, have illuminated SW19 with their blockbuster partnership but came unstuck in a 6-3 4-6 6-2 defeat.

The loss means the Scot's Wimbledon return - almost six months after serious hip surgery - is over.

Now he must decide the next step as he ultimately hopes to play singles again.

On Tuesday, Murray said playing singles at the US Open in September looks "pretty unlikely" as he continues to take his recovery cautiously.

After their exit on Wednesday, the former British number one said: "I think I achieved a lot.

"I got on the court and considering the lack of matches, I did OK. The most positive thing is that my body felt good."

Williams still has a chance of silverware as she plays Czech Barbora Strycova - British number one Jo Konta's conqueror - in the singles semi-finals on Thursday.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion said she has "loved the support" from playing alongside Murray at the All England Club.

"Hopefully I can still have it," she added.

"I think to play on this stage with Andy, who has done so well here for so many years, is literally just a lifetime experience. I'm so happy that I got to experience it."

'Mur-rena' out but plenty of positives for Sir Andy

Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray has spoken of his pleasure at being back playing competitively after having a hip resurfacing operation from which no player has returned to singles action.

Few would have thought they would see the 2013 and 2016 champion playing Wimbledon so soon and, despite seeing the chance of another title alongside Williams disappear, he will look back on the past month with plenty of positives.

Murray made a winning return by taking the Queen's doubles alongside Spain's Feliciano Lopez and has continued to look sharp for this stage of his recovery at the All England Club.

The partnership with Williams, christened by the pair as 'Mur-rena', has wowed the Wimbledon crowds but they could not recover after dropping their first set of the tournament against Soares and Melichar.

Dogged defending from Williams at the net ended in a volleyed winner on the way to a break point at 3-3, but the pair could not convert and were punished in the next game when Soares and Melichar broke for 5-3 and served out the first set.

A tight second set swung the way of Murray and Williams after Soares produced three double faults on what proved to be the final game.

The Brazilian, who used to partner Murray's brother Jamie in the men's doubles, made amends by sealing a break in the first game of the decider with a forehand winner placed in-between his opponents.

That proved key as the top seeds began to run away with the set, taking their first match point to reach the quarter-finals when Murray drilled a forehand into the net.

Murray and Williams continued to smile, however, as they left a packed court two to a standing ovation.