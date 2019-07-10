Wimbledon 2019: Roberto Bautista Agut puts stag-do on hold after surprise run

Bautista Agut has never played in a Grand Slam semi-final before

Roberto Bautista Agut should already be in Ibiza, on his stag do with tennis far from his mind - instead the Spaniard is at Wimbledon preparing for a semi-final against Novak Djokovic.

The 31-year-old continued his run to a first Grand Slam semi-final by beating Guido Pella on Wednesday.

"I had planned to be in Ibiza right now," said Bautista Agut after the win.

Six of his friends had already made the trip but will now fly to London to see him face the world number one.

"We had everything organised already. Well, it feels better to be here in London," added the world number 22, who did not expect to make the second week at the All England Club but beat Pella 7-5 6-4 3-6 6-3 to move into Friday's semi-finals.

"I will get married in November if everything works out well."