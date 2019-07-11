Wimbledon 2019: Britain's Andy Lapthorne reaches quad wheelchair final

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's Lapthorne through to wheelchair singles final

Two-time Paralympic silver medallist Andy Lapthorne made history as the first Briton to reach a quad wheelchair tennis final at Wimbledon.

The 28-year-old beat American David Wagner 7-5 6-4 as quad wheelchair tennis made its competitive debut at Wimbledon.

He will play his Australian doubles partner Dylan Alcott on Saturday.

But Gordon Reid, Alfie Hewett and Jordanne Whiley all lost their opening singles ties.

Paralympic champion Reid, 27, struggled against Japanese top seed Shingo Kunieda in the men's wheelchair singles quarter-finals, losing 6-1 6-1.

Hewett - who Reid beat to gold at Rio 2016 - was beaten 6-1 6-3 by Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez, who has reached the final for the last two consecutive years.

Whiley, returning to Wimbledon for the first time since having her son, lost 6-4 6-1 to Yui Kamiji.

She will team up with Japan's Kamiji in the women's doubles, and the pair are aiming for a fifth title together at SW19. Reid and Hewett will team up in the men's doubles.