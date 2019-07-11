Wimbledon 2019: Evan Hoyt's dream ends in quarter-finals

Media playback is not supported on this device Dodig and Chan complete straight-set win over GB's Hoyt and Silva

Evan Hoyt's hopes of reaching a Wimbledon semi-final are over after defeat in the mixed doubles with partner Eden Silva.

The unseeded Britons lost 7-5 7-6 (7-5) to eighth seeds Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan of Taiwan.

Hoyt and Silva beat Belgian Joran Vliegen and Saisai Zheng of China 5-7 7-6 6-4 on the same court on Tuesday.

"We've had a great two weeks and we gave ourselves a great chance," said Hoyt.

"I do definitely feel disappointed because with the three matches that we won this week, we've grown in confidence.

"We've played a really good pair there and fully thought we could win and we had our chances in both sets being 4-1 up and didn't take either.

"But it is what it is and we thoroughly enjoyed it."

The British pair had beaten already accounted for 16th seeds Divij Sharan and Yingying Duan and also saw off Leander Paes and Sam Stosur in the first round.

Hoyt lost his first-round men's doubles match with partner Luke Johnson against Nicholas Monroe and Mischa Zverev, but since then his partnership with 23-year-old Silva clicked impressively as they reached the last eight.

Hoyt has won matches at Junior Wimbledon, but before this year had never won at senior level at SW19.

A springboard to more success?

He is the first Welsh player to win a senior match at Wimbledon since Sarah Loosemore in 1990 and the first to reach the quarters since Gerald Battrick in the men's doubles in 1975.

Hoyt hopes to use that experience to thrive in the future, saying: "It's what we live for as tennis players so I loved every moment out there.

"I've seen all the support from back home on the social media platforms. It's been a wild two weeks and I'm looking forward to hopefully coming back here next year.

"There's still another 50 weeks out there which I can do well in so hopefully the experience here will springboard me and hopefully I can grow and get better from it."