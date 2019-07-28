Cameron Norrie: British number two loses Atlanta Open semi-final to Taylor Fritz

Norrie lost to American Ryan Harrison in the 2018 Atlanta Open semi-finals

British number two Cameron Norrie has narrowly missed out on a place in the final of the Atlanta Open for the second year in a row.

The world number 54 lost 1-6 6-3 3-6 to American Taylor Fritz in the last four, the same stage he reached last year.

Fritz broke twice to take the first set in 25 minutes, but Norrie, 23, managed to win the second to level the match.

The Eastbourne champion broke again in the sixth game of the third and secured victory with his second match point.

Fritz, the world number 32, will play Australian Alex de Minaur in Sunday's final.

"To get to two finals in a month really shows that my level has gone up and that the first time wasn't a fluke," said Fritz, "I know I'm improving, so it feels really good."

