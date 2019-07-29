Atlanta Open: Dom Inglot & Austin Krajicek beat Bryan brothers to win doubles

The Atlanta Open was the second title of the year for Krajicek (left) and Inglot

Britain's Dom Inglot and his American partner Austin Krajicek have won their second ATP Tour doubles title of the year by securing the Atlanta Open.

The second seeds saved two championship points to beat two-time champions Bob and Mike Bryan 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 11-9.

It was the first match the top-seeded Bryan brothers, who have won 118 Tour titles, had lost in Atlanta.

Australia's Alex de Minaur beat American Taylor Fritz 6-3 7-6 (7-2) to win the men's singles title.

Fritz had beaten British number two Cameron Norrie in the semi-finals.

"Things were looking good for us in the [second set] tie-break, but they came up with the goods when they needed to. That's why they're the best [team] that's ever been," said Inglot of his American opponents.

"It was back and forth in the match tie-break, but Austin played two unbelievable points to get us the tournament."

Inglot and Krajicek won their first doubles crown in 's-Hertogenbosch in June, with the former securing his 13th ATP Tour doubles title.