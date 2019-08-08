Rogers Cup: Simona Halep eases into last eight in Toronto

From the section

Simona Halep won the French Open in 2018 and Wimbledon this summer

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep eased into the quarter-finals of the Rogers Cup in Toronto with a straight-set victory over Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Romanian fourth seed Halep, who won her second Grand Slam at SW19 last month, won 6-2 6-1 in one hour seven minutes.

Meanwhile, Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova beat Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 6-3 7-5 to set up a last-eight meeting with Canada's Bianca Andreescu.

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina and American Sofia Kenin also progressed.

American 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams faces Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova later, while world number one Naomi Osaka takes on Poland's Iga Swiatek.