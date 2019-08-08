Rogers Cup: Simona Halep eases into last eight in Toronto

  • From the section Tennis
Simona Halep
Simona Halep won the French Open in 2018 and Wimbledon this summer

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep eased into the quarter-finals of the Rogers Cup in Toronto with a straight-set victory over Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Romanian fourth seed Halep, who won her second Grand Slam at SW19 last month, won 6-2 6-1 in one hour seven minutes.

Meanwhile, Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova beat Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 6-3 7-5 to set up a last-eight meeting with Canada's Bianca Andreescu.

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina and American Sofia Kenin also progressed.

American 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams faces Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova later, while world number one Naomi Osaka takes on Poland's Iga Swiatek.

