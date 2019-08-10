Rogers Cup: Rafael Nadal moves into Montreal semi-finals with Medvedev & Khachanov
Defending champion Rafael Nadal beat Fabio Fognini to move into the semi-finals of the Rogers Cup in Montreal.
World number two Nadal, seeking a fifth Rogers Cup title, started slowly before dispatching the Italian 2-6 6-1 6-2.
The Spaniard faces Gael Monfils or Roberto Bautista Agut, who will return on Saturday to complete their rain delayed match - Monfils was 30-0 up in the first game when play was suspended.
Russian pair Daniil Medvedev and Karen Khachanov meet in the other semi-final.
"It was an up-and-down match, but a positive match for me because I played better and better as it went on," Nadal said.
Eighth-seeded Medvedev breezed past Austrian second seed Dominic Thiem 6-3 6-1 while Khachanov overcame German number three seed Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-3.