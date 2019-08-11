Rogers Cup: Rafael Nadal into Montreal final against Daniil Medvedev after Gael Monfils withdrawal

Gael Monfils rolled his ankle when defeating Roberto Bautista Agut in a rain-delayed quarter-final

Rafael Nadal reached the final of the Rogers Cup without playing a shot after Gael Monfils withdrew from their semi-final with an ankle injury.

Monfils had been hoping to face Spain's world number two some five hours after completing a rain-delayed quarter-final against Roberto Bautista Agut.

But the Frenchman hurt his ankle in that 6-4 3-6 7-6 (7-2) win and had to withdraw from the Montreal tournament.

Nadal will plays Russia's Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final.

Sixth seed Medvedev beat compatriot Karen Khachanov 6-1 7-6 (8-6).