Andy Murray to play Zhuhai and Beijing singles tournaments in China

Murray is a three-time Grand Slam winner

Former world number one Andy Murray is to step up his return to singles by playing events in Zhuhai and Beijing.

The Briton will make his singles return at this week's Cincinnati Masters - seven months after fearing he might have to retire.

He has added the tournaments in China in September and October to his schedule but has not committed to playing singles at the US Open.

The final major of 2019 starts on 26 August in New York.

The tournament in Zhuhai starts on 23 September, with the Beijing event the following week.

"As I look to play more singles events later in the year, I'm happy to announce I'll be playing at the inaugural Zhuhai Championships," Murray said.

The Scot broke down in tears at a news conference at the Australian Open in January as he discussed a hip injury that looked likely to end his career.

The three-time Grand Slam winner had a resurfacing operation later that month and returned to doubles action in June.

He has since said he is pain free and feels the time is right to return to singles.

Murray's last singles match was a five-set loss to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in Melbourne.