Rogers Cup: Rafael Nadal crushes Daniil Medvedev to win fifth title in Canada

Rafael Nadal celebrates winning
Rafael Nadal has won three titles in 2019

Rafael Nadal retained his Rogers Cup title with a dominant victory over Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

Spaniard Nadal, an 18-time Grand Slam champion, wrapped up a 6-3 6-0 win in one hour 10 minutes in Montreal for his fifth Canadian crown.

Victory secured his 35th Masters 1,000 tournament win and it marked the first time he has defended a non-clay title.

"I think I played a solid match. It was my best match of the week without a doubt," said 33-year-old Nadal.

"It's so important to be back on hard courts and to win a big title. It's just about enjoying this one."

Eighth seed Medvedev spurned a break point in the opening game of the match and was made to pay for his missed opportunity when he lost his serve as Nadal went 3-1 up.

The remainder of the first set stayed on serve, with world number two Nadal once again surviving a break point.

But Medvedev, who beat two top 10 players on his way to the final, lost his way in a second set in which he made four double faults, sending a backhand long on Nadal's first match point.

In total, world number nine Medvedev committed 22 unforced errors throughout the match.

