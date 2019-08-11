Rogers Cup: Rafael Nadal crushes Daniil Medvedev to win fifth title in Canada

Rafael Nadal has won three titles in 2019

Rafael Nadal retained his Rogers Cup title with a dominant victory over Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

Spaniard Nadal, an 18-time Grand Slam champion, wrapped up a 6-3 6-0 win in one hour 10 minutes in Montreal for his fifth Canadian crown.

Victory secured his 35th Masters 1,000 tournament win and it marked the first time he has defended a non-clay title.

"I think I played a solid match. It was my best match of the week without a doubt," said 33-year-old Nadal.

"It's so important to be back on hard courts and to win a big title. It's just about enjoying this one."

Eighth seed Medvedev spurned a break point in the opening game of the match and was made to pay for his missed opportunity when he lost his serve as Nadal went 3-1 up.

The remainder of the first set stayed on serve, with world number two Nadal once again surviving a break point.

But Medvedev, who beat two top 10 players on his way to the final, lost his way in a second set in which he made four double faults, sending a backhand long on Nadal's first match point.

In total, world number nine Medvedev committed 22 unforced errors throughout the match.