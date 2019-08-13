Cincinnati Masters: Kyle Edmund beaten by Daniil Medvedev for second time in six days

Edmund had two straight wins over Medvedev before the Russian beat him twice in a week

Kyle Edmund lost to Daniil Medvedev for the second time in six days as the British number one was knocked out of the Cincinnati Masters.

Edmund, 24, suffered a 6-2 7-5 loss on Tuesday after a straight-set defeat at last week's Rogers Cup in Montreal.

World number 30 Edmund, who had won their two matches before last week, led the Russian 5-3 in the second set.

World number eight Medvedev, 23, will now face Benoit Paire of France in the second round.