Cincinnati Masters: Brits Murray and Skupski lose semi in straight sets

Jamie Murray (right) beat his brother Andy Murray and partner Feliciano Lopez to reach the semi-finals.

Britain's Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski have lost their Cincinnati Masters semi-final in straight sets.

Murray and Skupski were defeated 6-1 6-4 by Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek in the rain-hit match.

A torrential downpour stopped the game for more than an hour at 4-3 in the second set, but the delay did not effect the winning duo's dominance.

Murray, 33, reached the semis after beating brother Andy Murray and his partner Feliciano Lopez in the previous round.

Bosnia's Dodig and his Slovakian partner Polasek will play Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares or Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in Sunday's final.