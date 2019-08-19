US Open 2019: British number four Naiktha Bains loses in first round of qualifying

Naiktha Bains is yet to reach the main draw of a Grand Slam

British number four Naiktha Bains has lost in the first round of qualifying for the US Open.

Bains, 21, was well beaten 6-3 6-1 by Slovakia's Jana Cepelova in New York as she tried to reach the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The Briton struggled to get any power on her serve, leaving her open to breaks and the Slovak capitalised.

World number 237 Bains is a dual British and Australian citizen and changed her allegiance this year.

On Tuesday, former British number one Heather Watson will be in action against Georgia's Mariam Bolkvadze and James Ward will take on China's Zhe Li as they get their US Open qualifying campaign under way.

The tournament itself begins at Flushing Meadows on 26 August.