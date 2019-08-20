Juan Carlos Saez banned for eight years for anti-corruption code breaches

From the section

Former world number 230 Juan Carlos Saez has been banned for eight years and fined £10,300 ($12,500) for breaching anti-corruption rules.

The Chilean, 28, was interviewed by the Tennis Integrity Unit after unusual betting patterns were highlighted during matches he played in.

He repeatedly failed to hand over his mobile phone for forensic analysis.

Saez separately admitted to receiving a corrupt approach at an ITF Futures tournament, which he did not report.

That is against anti-corruption rules.

Saez is 1,082nd in the ATP world rankings, having reached 230th in September 2015.