US Open 2019: Amanda Anisimova withdraws after death of her father Konstantin

Amanda Anisimova made her debut at the US Open when only 16, losing in the first round to fellow American Taylor Townsend

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app

American Amanda Anisimova has withdrawn from the US Open after the death of her father and coach Konstantin.

Anisimova, 17, reached the semi-finals of the French Open in June.

The world number 24 was due to play at Flushing Meadows for a second time after losing in round one in 2018.

"The USTA [United States Tennis Association] and US Open send our deepest condolences to Amanada Anisimova on the passing of her father, Konstantin," said a statement.

Anisimova beat Wimbledon champion Simona Halep on her way to the last four of the French Open, before losing in three sets to eventual winner Ashleigh Barty.

The US Open, the final Grand Slam of the year, starts on Monday.