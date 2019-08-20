US Open 2019: Harriet Dart beats Jamie Loeb to move into second qualifying round

Harriet Dart is ranked 140 in the women's tennis world rankings and is the British number three

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app

Great Britain's Harriet Dart has moved into the second qualifying round of the US Open by beating American Jamie Loeb 6-2 7-6 (7-3).

Dart, 23, reached the third round of Wimbledon in July and needs to win two more matches to qualify for the main draw of the US Open for the first time.

She plays another American, Hailey Baptiste, 17, next at Flushing Meadows.

However, fellow Britons Katie Swan and Jay Clarke lost in the first round of qualifying in New York.

Swan, 20, was beaten 6-3 6-3 by American Katrina Scott while Clarke lost in men's qualifying. He took the first set on a tie-break against another home player, Mitchell Krueger, before going down 6-7 (2-7) 6-4 6-4.