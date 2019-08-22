US Open draw: Serena Williams drawn to play Sharapova in first round

Serena Williams beat Maria Sharapova in straight sets in the 2015 Australian Open final in Melbourne

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: August 26-September 8

Serena Williams will play Maria Sharapova in the first round of the US Open at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Britain's Johanna Konta faces Daria Kasatkina of Russia while Kyle Edmund will play Spain's Pablo Andujar.

Dan Evans faces Adrian Mannarino of France while Cameron Norrie will take on a qualifier.

Novak Djokovic begins his title defence against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena while 2018 women's champion Naomi Osaka plays Anna Blinkova of Russia.

Elsewhere in the men's draw, Spain's Rafael Nadal will play Australian John Millman while 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will face a qualifier.

In the women's draw, 15-year-old Coco Gauff, who beat Venus Williams on her way to reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon last month, will play Russia's Anastasia Potapova. Meanwhile, Wimbledon champion Simona Halep will take on a qualifier.

Williams renews Sharapova rivalry

by BBC tennis correspondent Russell Fuller

Williams and Sharapova have shared 21 matches and a fair bit of animosity over the years, but this is their first meeting since the Australian Open quarter-final of 2016.

Williams has had back problems in recent weeks, while Sharapova has been limited to just six matches since January because of a shoulder injury.

Daria Kasatkina is a dangerous first round opponent for Johanna Konta. She is twice a Grand Slam quarter-finalist, but is struggling this year.

The British men have decent first round draws, but should they make progress - and then Dominic Thiem could await Kyle Edmund in the third round.

Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie, meanwhile, could face the seeded Lucas Pouille and David Goffin in just the second round.