US Open 2019: Briton Harriet Dart one win from main draw
|US Open 2019
|Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep
|Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app
Great Britain's Harriet Dart reached the final qualifying round at the US Open after beating America's Hailey Baptiste 7-5 6-4.
Dart, 23, will play China's 18-year-old Wang Xiyu in New York on Friday as she attempts to qualify for the main draw of the US Open for the first time.
Ranked 140 in the world, Dart overcame Baptiste in one hour and 40 minutes.
Britain's James Ward was beaten 6-4 6-3 by Argentina's Marco Trungelliti in the second qualifying round.