US Open 2019: Britain's Johanna Konta into second round but Harriet Dart loses

Johanna Konta reached the French Open semi-finals and Wimbledon quarter-finals this year

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app

British number one Johanna Konta came through a tricky encounter with Russia's Daria Kasatkina to reach the US Open second round.

Konta had started in devastating form, winning the first set in just 24 minutes, but was then frustrated before going on to triumph 6-1 4-6 6-2.

She is the only British woman left in the singles after Harriet Dart lost 6-3 6-1 to Romanian Ana Bogdan.

Konta plays Russian Margarita Gasparyan or Australian Priscilla Hon next.

Fellow Britons Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie are also in action on day one of the final Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Konta overcomes frustrations to advance

Konta, who reached the French Open semi-finals and Wimbledon quarter-finals this year, got off to a flying start in what was a tough first-round draw against former top-10 player Kasatkina.

The British 16th seed did not drop a point on her first serve in the opening set but was then held back in the second when unforced errors crept in.

She was also left frustrated by a series of line calls that were overruled by the umpire.

She was particularly angry after a Kasatkina forehand was called out before the umpire overruled and awarded the point to the Russian and her mood darkened moments later when her own shot was called out and overruled only for the point to be replayed.

"How is is 'replay the point'?" she asked the umpire. "It's the same situation!"

She went on to lose that set but after taking a bathroom break before the start of the third she returned to deliver more of the dominance she had shown in the opening set.

After trading breaks early in the third, Konta got the key breakthrough to go 4-1 up, eventually sealing victory when Kasatkina served back-to-back double faults.

"I'd lost my last two matches to her and expected a long tough match," Konta said.

"That's what it was and I'm pleased how I managed to adapt."