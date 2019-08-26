Rafa Nadal Open: Andy Murray beats teen Imran Sibille to seal first singles win since hip surgery

Former world number one Andy Murray won two Wimbledon singles titles and the US Open

Britain's Andy Murray recorded his first singles victory since hip surgery in January with a 6-0 6-1 win over teenager Imran Sibille in Mallorca.

Playing on the Challenger Tour for the first time in 14 years, Murray needed only 43 minutes to win his first-round match at the Rafa Nadal Open.

The 32-year-old outclassed Sibille, an alternate entry 15 years his junior and making his professional debut.

Moving freely, Murray won five of his seven break-point chances.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray won the doubles title at Queen's Club in June, but in the past fortnight lost 6-4 6-4 to Richard Gasquet in his first singles match for seven months in Cincinnati and 7-6 7-5 to Tennys Sandgren in the Winston-Salem Open.

However, he lost only three points in the first set against 17-year-old French player Sibille, a trainee at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, sealing his first break with an emphatic smash.

Murray, who has slipped to 328 in the rankings because of his injury problems, faces world number 115 Norbert Gombos of Slovakia in the second round on Tuesday.