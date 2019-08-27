US Open 2019: Garbine Muguruza out but Petra Kvitova & Belinda Bencic through

Former world number one Garbine Muguruza also made a first-round exit from Wimbledon in July, losing in straight sets to Beatriz Haddad Maia

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app

Former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza was knocked out of the US Open in the first round with a 2-6 6-1 6-3 defeat by Alison Riske.

American Riske, ranked 11 places below the Spaniard at 36th, sealed her first win at Flushing Meadows since 2013.

Two-time Wimbledon champion and sixth seed Petra Kvitova advanced by beating fellow Czech Denisa Allertova 6-2 6-4.

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and Swiss 13th seed Belinda Bencic are also through.

Latvia's Ostapenko overcame Serb Aleksandra Krunic 6-3 7-6 (7-9), while Bencic beat Luxembourg's Mandy Minella 6-3 6-2 on day two of the final Grand Slam of the year.