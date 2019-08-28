US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal beats John Millman to reach second round

Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal has won three US Open titles - the last of those came in 2017
US Open 2019
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep
Coverage: Live text and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Three-time champion Rafael Nadal opened his US Open campaign with a dominant win as Australian opponent John Millman could not replicate last year's shock win over Roger Federer.

Nadal's physical state is always a concern but the Spaniard looked sharp in a 6-3 6-2 6-2 victory.

The second seed broke Millman's serve five times in a one-sided match.

Nadal, 33, will play Millman's fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round.

Kokkinakis, 23, has seen his career disrupted by a serious shoulder injury and will face the 18-time Grand Slam champion after earning his first win at a major since the 2015 French Open.

Nadal is no stranger to injuries himself, of course, and his comfortable win against Millman was a happy return to Ashe, where he was forced to retire from his semi-final against Juan Martin del Potro with a knee problem last year.

Returning to deafening cheers for Tuesday's night session, Nadal made a customary slow start as he fought off a break point in the first game before taking 30-year-old Millman's serve in the fourth proved enough for the opener.

Millman, ranked 60th, earned the biggest win of his career against Federer in last year's last-16 match after fighting back from a set down.

But he was unable to produce a similar fightback with Nadal focused and firing on the other side of the net to clinch victory in two hours and 11 minutes

