US Open 2019: Karolina Pliskova through to third round after straight-set win

Pliskova reached the final of the US Opn in 2016, losing to Angelique Kerber

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep

Karolina Pliskova is through to the third round of the US Open after a straight-set win over Mariam Bolkvadze under the Arthur Ashe Stadium roof.

The 27-year-old third seed dominated to win 6-1 6-4 against Georgian Bolkvadze, ranked 202 in the world.

Czech Pliskova, the 2016 finalist at Flushing Meadows, hit nine aces in 66 minutes to maintain her bid to regain the world number one ranking.

She faces either Tunisian Ons Jabeur or Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich next.

Play was delayed on the outside courts on Wednesday because of rain in New York, with Britain's Johanna Konta set to face Margarita Gasparyan when the weather improves.