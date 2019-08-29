US Open 2019: Petra Kvitova knocked out in second round by Andrea Petkovic

Petra Kvitova's best US Open performances have been two quarter-final appearances in 15 attempts

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep

Czech sixth seed Petra Kvitova is out of the US Open after losing 6-4 6-4 to world number 88 Andrea Petkovic in the second round.

The two-time Wimbledon champion, who has been struggling with a forearm injury, was broken in the 10th game as the German, 31, took the opening set.

She was a break up in the second set before Petkovic broke twice more en route to sealing victory.

Petkovic will now play either Belgian Elise Mertens or Kristyna Pliskova.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian 32nd seed Dayana Yastremska beat Swede Rebecca Peterson 6-4 6-1 to set up a third-round meeting with compatriot and fifth seed Elina Svitolina.