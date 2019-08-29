Andy Murray loses in Rafa Nadal Open to Matteo Viola

Andy Murray twice received treatment during the final set of his defeat by Matteo Viola

Andy Murray lost to world number 240 Matteo Viola in the third round of the Rafa Nadal Open in Majorca.

The Briton, 31, was beaten 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-3) in the Challenger Tour event after hitting a double fault on match point in the final-set tie-break.

The second set saw the former Wimbledon champion lose his serve three times.

He struggled physically during the third set, receiving treatment on his left thigh during two medical time-outs.

Wildcard Murray went 2-0 down at the start of the third set, and although he got straight back on serve, the 32-year-old Italian sealed victory in the deciding tie-break.

It was Murray's third tournament since returning to singles action following hip surgery in January.