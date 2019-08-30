US Open 2019: Dan Evans faces Roger Federer; Johanna Konta aims for fourth round

Roger Federer (left) and Dan Evans (right) met on the Wimbledon practice courts this summer, having faced each other at the Australian Open earlier in the year

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep

Dan Evans says he has "more belief" that he can beat Roger Federer in their US Open third-round match than he had before their two previous meetings.

British number two Evans, 29, will meet the Swiss great on Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York at 17:00 BST on Friday.

"I think I have got over 'it's Roger and he's impossible to beat'," Evans said.

Johanna Konta, Britain's leading female player, will meet China's 33rd seed Zhang Shuai at about 18:00 BST.

Konta, who is seeded 16th, will aim to equal her best performance at Flushing Meadows by reaching the fourth round.

Both British players are back on court again 24 hours after finally completing their rain-delayed second-round matches on Thursday.

Evans teed up the meeting with 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer by beating France's 25th seed Lucas Pouille in an impressive four-set win.

The British number two was praised by Federer after he pushed him in a 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 second-round defeat in Melbourne in January.

The 38-year-old said it was like "playing in the mirror a little bit" and then went on to invite Evans to practise with him in Switzerland before the French Open.

"We talked about everything really. He was pretty open about life, what he does. Just open, normal chat," said Evans, who also lost to Federer at Wimbledon in 2016.

"I didn't ask him about my game. I have to go about my business and hopefully beat him."

Johanna Konta has yet to progress past the fourth round at the US Open

American eighth seed Serena Williams continues her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title when she plays unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova in the second day match on Ashe.

Defending men's champion Novak Djokovic, who battled through a shoulder injury against Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero on Wednesday, takes on American Denis Kudla at about 02:00 BST.

Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova opens up on Louis Armstrong Stadium, the second show court at Flushing Meadows, at 16:00 against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

That match is followed by Australian second seed Ashleigh Barty's meeting with Greek 30th seed Maria Sakkari.

The Armstrong night session starts with an all-Ukrainian affair between fifth seed Elina Svitolina and 32nd seed Dayana Yastremska, with Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev - tipped to go far - taking on Spain's Feliciano Lopez afterwards.