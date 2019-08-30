Juan Martin del Potro: Argentine to return from broken kneecap in October

Juan Martin del Potro won his only Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2009

Former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro expects to make his return from a broken kneecap at Stockholm in October.

The Argentine, 30, has not played since hurting his right knee at Queen's in June, during the build-up to Wimbledon.

Del Potro, who first fractured his kneecap last October at the Shanghai Masters, had surgery before returning home to begin his recovery.

"I'm very happy to tell you that I'll play in Stockholm and Vienna in October," he said on Twitter.

"These two tournaments are very special to me, as I had the chance to win both of them."

Del Potro won the US Open in 2009 and finished runner-up last year to Novak Djokovic, but has missed this year's tournament because of the injury.

He is a two-time winner of the Stockholm Open, which runs from 14-20 October, and also claimed the 2012 title in Vienna, where he plans to compete the week after.