US Open 2019: Kei Nishikori beaten by Alex de Minaur in third round

Alex de Minaur has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep

Seventh seed Kei Nishikori was knocked out of the US Open by 20-year-old Australian Alex de Minaur in the third round.

The Japanese, runner-up here in 2014, went two sets down before a brief fightback in a 6-2 6-4 2-6 6-3 defeat.

For Australian world number 38 De Minaur, one of the game's rising stars, it was his first win over a top-10 player.

He will face Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov or Poland's Kamil Majchrzak next.