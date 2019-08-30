US Open 2019: Kei Nishikori beaten by Alex de Minaur in third round
|US Open 2019
|Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep
Seventh seed Kei Nishikori was knocked out of the US Open by 20-year-old Australian Alex de Minaur in the third round.
The Japanese, runner-up here in 2014, went two sets down before a brief fightback in a 6-2 6-4 2-6 6-3 defeat.
For Australian world number 38 De Minaur, one of the game's rising stars, it was his first win over a top-10 player.
He will face Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov or Poland's Kamil Majchrzak next.