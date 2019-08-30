US Open 2019: Roger Federer beats Dan Evans to reach fourth round

Roger Federer is chasing a record sixth men's singles title at the US Open

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep

British number two Dan Evans was outclassed as Swiss great Roger Federer rediscovered his best form to ease into the US Open fourth round.

Federer, 38, played with his trademark fluency in a 6-2 6-2 6-1 victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The third seed had dropped the first sets in both of his previous two matches, but played with a swagger.

Five-time champion Federer, who lost in the last 16 last year, will play David Goffin or Pablo Carreno Busta next.

Evans was playing his second match in 24 hours after only completing his three-hour victory over French 25th seed Lucas Pouille at about 15:00 local time on Thursday.

Despite only leaving the Flushing Meadows site at about 18:00, the world number 58 had to be back to play Federer at midday on Friday.

"I was fatigued, I thought it was pretty tough to be first up after playing yesterday if I'm brutally honest," Evans, 29, said.

"Him being totally fresh and me battling yesterday, it is completely polar opposite.

"To try and beat him being tired, stiff, and having played four sets… it is nigh on impossible.

"He played near-perfect tennis."

Shortest match and Federer's 'golden set'

Evans, resurrecting his career after being without a ranking last year, pushed the 20-time Grand Slam champion when they met at the Australian Open in January but the 29-year-old could not impose himself in what proved to be a miserable first appearance on Ashe.

The Briton did not look overawed by the occasion as he stepped out in the lunchtime New York heat, laughing with Federer and basketball legend Kobe Bryant - who was helping with the coin toss - at the net.

But the smiles soon turned to grimaces as he was beaten in one hour 20 minutes - the shortest completed men's match of the tournament.

Evans played some wonderful stuff in his second-round win over 25th seed Lucas Pouille on Thursday, albeit helped by an erratic display from the Frenchman who could not land a first serve and clocked up 81 unforced errors.

Here, he was given no help by Federer.

The Swiss, perhaps benefiting by an extra day off than Evans, showed his intentions by starting the match with an ace and was then allowed to dictate his service games, pushing forward regularly and finishing by winning 69% of his 36 net points.

The second set flashed by Evans, with Federer not dropping a single point on his serve and hitting 20 winners compared to none from the Briton.

"In the locker room we call that a golden set," former player Jeff Tarango said on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary. "It's a golden serving set - it's so hard to serve a whole set without losing a point and we've just seen Roger Federer do it.

"Federer is definitely going to talk about it at dinner."

Evans earned some brief respite in the third by breaking back for 2-1 and showed his relief with a huge roar.

That could not inspire a change of fortunes, however, Federer stepping up to immediately regain his advantage and then win the next three games to seal a comfortable win.